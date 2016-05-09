LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Boubyan Bank has revised pricing on a USD250m perp non-call five AT1 sukuk to guidance of 6.875% area from IPTs of very low 7% area.

The Kuwaiti bank has garnered more than USD800m of demand, including JLM orders.

Pricing is expected on Tuesday for the unrated Reg S deal. (Reporting by Sudip Roy)