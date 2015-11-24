* Deal valued at $975 mln, including debt
By Nayan Das
Nov 24 Pinnacle Foods Inc said it would
buy Boulder Brands Inc, the maker of Udi's gluten-free
products and Earth Balance vegan packaged foods, for about $710
million to expand its health and wellness offerings.
Boulder Brands' shares rose 8.5 percent to $10.93 in morning
trading on Tuesday, just below the offer price of $11. Pinnacle
shares were down slightly at $42.93.
With U.S. consumers increasingly turning health-conscious
and shunning processed foods, companies are looking to add
products that are perceived as healthier to their portfolios.
Hormel Foods Corp said in May it would buy Applegate
Farms LLC to meet demand for antibiotic- and hormone-free meat,
while Campbell Soup Co announced the acquisition of
organic salsa maker Garden Fresh Gourmet in June.
Pinnacle, whose Hungry-Man and Birds Eye frozen meals are
popular among consumers pressed for time, said the Boulder
Brands deal would give it a "new growth platform" in the frozen
foods segment.
Boulder Brands' frozen foods include single-serve meals,
burrito and egg-white breakfast items under the Evol brand.
The transaction is valued at about $975 million including
net debt of about $265 million.
Boulder Brands, which had a market value of about $622
million as of Monday's close, reported its second straight fall
in quarterly sales this month.
Pinnacle said the deal was expected to add to its earnings
from 2016.
MEAL DEALS
The acquisition is Pinnacle's first since it bought Canadian
protein food maker Garden Protein International Inc in November
last year and its biggest since the purchase of Wish-Bone salad
dressings for $575 million in 2013.
Jimmy Dean sausage maker Hillshire Brands Co made an attempt
to buy Pinnacle last year, but dropped the bid after agreeing to
be acquired by Tyson Foods Inc.
Boulder Brands said in August it was exploring strategic and
financial alternatives.
Up to Monday's close, Boulder Brands shares had fallen about
9 percent this year, while Pinnacle's shares had risen about
22.5 percent.
Perella Weinberg Partners LP was Pinnacle's financial
adviser for the deal, while William Blair & Co LLC advised
Boulder Brands.
