BRIEF-Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program
* Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program
Jan 8 Boule Diagnostics AB :
* Has won the procurement of instruments for blood cell counting in primary care in Östergötland
* Contract includes 35 instruments of Boules recently introduced generation of instruments, Swelab Alpha Plus
* Installation will take place during Q2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novogen terminates ATM-3507 preclinical development program
* Jazz Pharma - also gave Roxane non-exclusive license under Xyrem patents to make, market its generic sodium oxybate product under Roxane ANDA in Territory Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p2w878) Further company coverage:
* Files for resale of about 8 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nLH6ha) Further company coverage: