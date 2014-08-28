BRIEF-UnitedHealth announces extension of exchange offer to acquire Surgical Care Affiliates
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
Aug 28 Boule Diagnostics AB : * Says Q2 net sales SEK 69.7 million versus SEK 71.3 million * Says Q2 operating profit SEK 3.2 million versus SEK 5.6 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Ceo milton johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $21.3 million versus $17.8 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
March 17 Amgen Inc sells its cholesterol-lowering drug Repatha at a discount of about 30 percent to its U.S. list price of $14,000 a year, but the largest pharmacy benefit managers say they want lower prices after new data suggested more patients should be treated with the drug.