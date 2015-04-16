LONDON, April 16 British environmental management group Pennon has acquired rival water utility Sembcorp Bournemouth Water Investments for 100.3 million pounds ($148.8 million), the company said on Thursday.

The purchase will expand the reach of Pennon's South West Water supplier and strengthen the company in the non-household retail market, Pennon said.

The acquisition has already been completed but is subject to approval by Britain's competition watchdog.

In a separate statement, Pennon said it was placing new shares, equivalent to about 3 percent of the company's market capitalisation, to raise the funds to finance the acquisition. ($1 = 0.6739 pounds)

