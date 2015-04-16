LONDON, April 16 British environmental
management group Pennon has acquired rival water utility
Sembcorp Bournemouth Water Investments for 100.3 million pounds
($148.8 million), the company said on Thursday.
The purchase will expand the reach of Pennon's South West
Water supplier and strengthen the company in the non-household
retail market, Pennon said.
The acquisition has already been completed but is subject to
approval by Britain's competition watchdog.
In a separate statement, Pennon said it was placing new
shares, equivalent to about 3 percent of the company's market
capitalisation, to raise the funds to finance the acquisition.
($1 = 0.6739 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Goodman)