UPDATE 2-Raiffeisen aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time
* Firm targets modest increase in capital buffer (Adds CEO comment, detail on bad loans)
WARSAW, July 31 The Warsaw Stock Exchange aims to present its stance on a tie-up with Vienna bourse operator CEESEG within weeks, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Pawel Tamborski said on Thursday.
"A representative of the biggest shareholder expects a relatively quick analysis and information, which would allow us to make a decision," Tamborski told reporters.
"Cooperation with Vienna is a serious option and requires analysis. I expect to provide shareholders with detailed information within a few weeks."
The state-controlled bourse, the biggest stock market in central Europe, wants to combine with Vienna bourse operator CEE Stock Exchange Group (CEESEG) to strengthen its position against in Frankfurt and London.
Besides the Vienna bourse, CEESEG owns smaller exchanges in Prague, Budapest, and Ljubljana. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)
ALMATY, March 15 Kazakhstan's state-run "bad bank" will buy assets worth 2.4 trillion tenge ($7.5 billion) from Kazkommertsbank, the biggest local lender by assets, the central bank said on Wednesday.
BANGKOK, March 15 Thailand is investigating three new cases involving possible financial crimes at the country's biggest Buddhist temple, whose influential former abbot is wanted for suspected money laundering, police said on Wednesday.