WARSAW, April 14 Polish online broker X-Trade
Brokers (XTB) has set the maximum price in its initial public
offer (IPO) at 13 zlotys per share, which values the offer at
around 214 million zlotys ($56.11 million), the company said on
Thursday.
Earlier this month sources told Reuters that bookrunners
value the company at 1.8-2.3 billion zlotys ($484-$618.4
million), pegging its pending initial public offer (IPO) in
Warsaw at up to 330 million zlotys.
XTB, which enables online trading in financial derivatives
on the forex, equity or commodities markets, plans to debut on
the Warsaw bourse this quarter.
The offer will include a 14-percent stake of existing shares
put up for sale by one of XTB's founders. The bookrunners'
valuation would mark it the biggest IPO in Warsaw since May last
year.
JP Morgan and UniCredit's Pekao Investment Banking are the
leading bookrunners in the offer, aided locally by Ipopema
Securities.
($1 = 3.8136 zlotys)
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)