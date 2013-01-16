BRIEF-Beni Stabili repurchased bonds due 2019 for EUR 266.7 mln
* Repurchased bonds for 266.7 million euros ($282.12 million), representing 98.78 percent of convertible bonds due April 17, 2019
FRANKFURT Jan 16 Five stock exchanges are setting up a cooperation to improve collateral management and liquidity services to customers, allowing them to offer collateral in one country via assets held in other jurisdictions or currency areas.
Luxembourg-based Clearstream, Spain's Iberclear, Australia's ASX, Brazil's Cetip and South Africa's Strate will be initial members of the Liquidity Alliance, the bourses said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
It is open for new members to join.
"Optimising collateral means creating and utilising the widest possible collateral pools without jeopardising individual and country specific requirements," Clearstream Stefan Lepp said.
The global movement of banks' collateral is often hampered by regulatory requirements to manage assets under local laws or in local currency, and not to transfer them overseas.
The situation has worsened since the euro zone crisis knocked money markets, curtailing unsecured lending. At the same time, new regulation forces banks to hold more liquidity. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)
PARIS, March 9 A French prosecutor sought a two-year suspended prison sentence on Thursday against the head of French banking group BPCE, Francois Perol, in a illegal conflict of interest case.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.