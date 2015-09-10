(Corrects headline to add dropped words "federal court dismisses plaintiffs' motion")

Sept 10 Boustead Plantations Bhd : * On 10 September federal court heard plaintiffs' notice of motion for leave to appeal against court of appeal's decision on 6 August 2014 * Federal court delivered a unanimous decision to dismiss the plaintiffs/respondents' motion with no order as to costs Source: (bit.ly/1IZzwRV)