PARIS Dec 5 Bouygues Telecom said it will include superfast mobile broadband service in its low-cost offers, in the latest sign of how France's price war is spreading to new 4G technology.

Bouygues, which is the country's third-largest mobile operator behind Orange and Vivendi's SFR, is ahead of rivals on building its 4G network because of the particular kind of mobile spectrum it has.

Its move was sparked by smaller rival Iliad's announcement on Tuesday that it would sell 4G, which offers five times faster speeds, at the same price as its regular plans.

In a statement on B&YOU's website on Thursday, the company did not specify which plans would include the faster speeds. B&YOU sells plans from 2.99 euros to 24.99 euros a month.

"We want to facilitate access to 4G and offer our clients the best, biggest 4G network in France," the company said.

Bouygues now covers 63 percent of the population with 5,392 antennas. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Leila Abboud; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)