(Corrects to read that analyst Rob Virdee is of Espirito Santo,
not Nomura)
* Lowers value of Alstom stake by 31 pct
* Move raises questions over future of holding
* Alstom shares down 37 pct in past 12 months
* Train and turbine maker has cut cash flow targets
* Bouygues has said it's keeping options open on stake
By Natalie Huet
PARIS, Feb 17 French conglomerate Bouygues
will write down the value of its stake in train and
turbine maker Alstom by 1.4 billion euros ($1.9
billion) to reflect its weaker cash flow forecasts and depressed
market value.
The move cuts the stake's value in Bouygues' balance sheet
by about 31 percent to 3.08 billion euros. It will appear in
fourth-quarter financial statements and will have no impact on
Bouygues' cash position or operating performance, the
construction-to-telecoms conglomerate said on Monday.
Alstom cut its forecasts for free cash flow and operating
profitability last month because of weak orders for power
equipment, raising the spectre of a dividend cut and sending its
shares tumbling.
Bouygues is Alstom's largest shareholder with a 29.4 percent
stake. It will release its annual results on Feb. 26.
Shares in Bouygues were down 0.5 percent at 1158 GMT. Alstom
was up 0.3 percent, giving it a market value of about 6.5
billion euros. Analyst said a writedown was expected given the
slump of more than 37 percent in Alstom's shares in the past 12
months.
Before the writedown, Bouygues valued its 29 percent stake
at 4.4 billion euros, or about 67 percent of Alstom's current
market capitalisation. The writedown brings that to 46 percent.
"It's still a little rich, but I guess they're taking a view
that over the longer term cash flow will recover and so will
valuation," said Nomura analyst Daniel Cunliffe.
"The real question is whether Bouygues will be happy with a
dividend cut, which I think is inevitable, and whether this is a
writedown in preparation of a sale."
Bouygues declined to comment on whether it might be
preparing to offload its stake. Representatives of Alstom were
not immediately available for comment.
OPTIONS OPEN
Alstom has been securing record orders for trains and trams,
but demand for the huge turbines and other components it
supplies to coal and gas-fired power stations has waned.
The dearth of orders has punched a hole in its balance sheet
and brought its debt within a notch of "junk" ratings. To raise
cash, Alstom has put up for sale a minority stake in its
transport division, which makes France's prized high-speed TGV
trains.
Bouygues pumped 2 billion euros into Alstom in 2006 when it
took over a 21 percent stake that the French government had
acquired to rescue Alstom from near-bankruptcy a decade ago.
Bouygues then gradually raised its stake. Espirito Santo
analyst Rob Virdee said he could not imagine Bouygues selling up
any time soon.
"I don't think they are very happy about where Alstom is at
the moment, but my feeling is that when you've invested so much
already, it's very hard to walk away," Virdee said.
He noted Alstom had tried hard lately to appease its main
shareholder, refraining from cutting its dividend and pursuing
non-strategic asset disposals rather than raising fresh equity.
In November, Bouygues said it was keeping its options open
regarding the stake, but welcomed Alstom's planned
restructuring, which involves 1,300 job cuts and up to 2 billion
euros in asset sales.
Bouygues Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien told
analysts at the time that Bouygues was "not rigid" with its
investment in Alstom and would look at how the market and
Alstom's business evolve to make a decision in the longer run.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
(Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Andrew
Callus and Tom Pfeiffer)