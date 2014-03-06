PARIS, March 6 Bouygues SA CFO Philippe Marien said on a conference call about its bid for Vivendi's SFR: * If bid for SFR fails, group will remain dedicated to telecom

business, strategy laid out by Martin Bouygues * If bid for SFR fails, it does not mean Bouygues will exit telecoms "We see this as an opportunity for us. If we are not successful, we will continue our telecom strategy as explained by Martin Bouygues"