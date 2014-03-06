Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, March 6 Bouygues SA CFO Philippe Marien said on a conference call about its bid for Vivendi's SFR: * If bid for SFR fails, group will remain dedicated to telecom
business, strategy laid out by Martin Bouygues * If bid for SFR fails, it does not mean Bouygues will exit telecoms "We see this as an opportunity for us. If we are not successful, we will continue our telecom strategy as explained by Martin Bouygues"
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)