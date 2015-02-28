Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Feb 28 Martin Bouygues, chief executive of French construction-to-media company Bouygues, died on Saturday, France Info radio said.
No one was immediately available at the company to confirm this.
The cause of the 62-year-old's death remained unknown, France Info radio said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order