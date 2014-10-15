PARIS Oct 15 Bouygues said on Wednesday that it had signed a contract worth over 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) to design and build a 6.6-kilometre freeway link in northern Melbourne and operate it for 25 years.

The contract is part of the first stage of the East West Link project to improve the road networks in the Melbourne region, Bouygues said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7911 euro) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)