Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, June 26 Bouygues Telecom.pa> said it won customers to its fixed broadband, television, and phone bundles in the second quarter and would continue to take share thanks to its low-priced strategy.
"We expect to do strong sales and win market share," said Olivier Roussat, who heads France's third-biggest mobile operator.
Roussat spoke at a press briefing on Thursday after Bouygues Telecom unveiled a new offer that includes super high-speed fibre broadband, television and fixed phone calls for 25.99 euro ($35.43) per month, cheaper than equivalent plans from rivals. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Leila Abboud)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)