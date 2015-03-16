Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, March 16 Bouygues said on Monday that it had postponed a proposal for Clara Gaymard, head of General Electric in France, to join the board of the French construction group.
"This decision has been taken in agreement with Clara Gaymard," Bouygues said in a statement.
A spokesman for Bouygues said Gaymard's nomination would be proposed as soon as possible after General Electric's acquisition of Alstom's energy unit was completed, to avoid sparking any debate about the transaction.
Bouygues holds 29 percent of Alstom. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
