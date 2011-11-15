PARIS Nov 15 French conglomerate Bouygues on Tuesday lifted its sales target for 2011 by 3 percent after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profits.

The telecoms, media and construction group now expects full-year sales at 32.2 billion euros ($43.54 billion), compared with a previous forecast of 32 billion.

Net profit in the quarter rose 3 percent to 403 million euros as sales rose 1 percent to 8.505 billion euros.

Analysts had an average consensus of 347.2 million for net profit and 8.56 billion for sales, according to a Reuters poll.

