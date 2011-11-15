* 2011 sales target raised to 32.2 bln euros from 32 bln

* Q3 net profit up 3 pct to 403 mln euros

* Says construction orders strong in Q3

* CFO says construction trends have continued in Oct, Nov (Adds CFO quote, details, background)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Nov 15 French conglomerate Bouygues (BOUY.PA) slightly lifted its 2011 sales target on Tuesday after reporting a forecast-beating third-quarter net profit.

The telecoms, media and construction group now expects full-year sales of 32.2 billion euros ($43.54 billion), up from a previous forecast of 32 billion, thanks to a buoyant order intake for the construction business during the third quarter despite an uncertain economic environment.

Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien told reporters during a conference call that these trends for the construction business, which includes large public works, real estate and road building unit Colas (COLP.PA), have continued in October and November.

"It's too early to talk about 2012," Marien said. "What makes us confident about perspectives in 2011 is a good visibility for the construction business."

Third-quarter net profit rose 3 percent to 403 million euros as sales rose 1 percent to 8.505 billion euros.

Analysts on average expected net profit of 347.2 million euros on sales of 8.56 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Still, current operating profit declined 5 percent to 586 million euros, hit by lower profitability at Bouygues Telecom, which generates almost half of the group's profits.

Mobile operators in France, which face increased competition starting next year with the arrival of a fourth operator, Iliad's ILD.FR Free Mobile, have been chasing new customers with promotional offers that have hurt margins.

Bouygues shares, which have fallen 25 percent this year, closed 2 percent lower at 24.17 euros before the release of the third-quarter results.

The company in August moved to address a sharp fall in its share price with a planned 1.25 billion euro share buyback programme, after its market capitalization shrank to 8.4 billion euros. [ID:nLDE77T0JB]

The share repurchase, which closed on Nov. 10, was four times oversubscribed.

Bouygues controls 43 percent of broadcaster TF1 (TFFP.PA) and 31 percent of power and transport engineering company Alstom (ALSO.PA). ($1 = 0.739 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Lionel Laurent and John Wallace)