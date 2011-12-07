(Adds Bouygues comment)

PARIS Dec 7 French prosecutors are investigating allegations of corruption and favouritism in awarding conglomerate Bouygues a contract to build a complex for the country's armed forces, according to a judicial source.

Bouygues said it was surprised by the allegations and had not committed any offence during the consultation process.

The contract to build the complex to house various branches of the forces, dubbed the French Pentagon, was valued at 3.5 billion euros ($4.7 billion), according to satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine, which first reported on the probe.

Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, investigators discovered a Bouygues manager had obtained the specifications for the project in advance from a government employee, the source told Reuters.

No one has been implicated in the probe, and investigators are trying to ascertain whether the specifications were leaked by accident or for money.

"Bouygues Construction wishes to state that, to the best of its knowledge, no offences were committed during the consultation process, which was carried out with the utmost rigour," Bouygues said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company added no inquiry or investigation had been initiated against Bouygues and that no employee had been summoned, interviewed or received a notice in relation to the probe.

Martin Bouygues, the construction and telecoms company's owner, is a long-time friend of President Nicolas Sarkozy, who gave a green light to the project.

Sarkozy's government has been hurt by a series of corruption probes that have entangled top aides.

French Defence Minister Gerard Longuet, asked about the probe on Tuesday, said he had "no worries".

"I believe there are about 10 commissions gathering roughly a hundred people who worked on this project," he said. "Everything is known, everything is above board, and I think the ministry is completely calm about this."

