PARIS Feb 28 French conglomerate Bouygues on Tuesday reported flat profit in 2011 and predicted a 10 percent slump in sales for its telecom unit due to the arrival of fresh competition in France.

As a result, group sales are expected to decline 1 percent in 2012, Bouygues said.

Net profit in 2011 was flat at 1.07 billion euros ($1.44 billion), while sales rose 5 percent to 32.70 billion euros.

Analysts, on average, expected annual net profit of 1.05 billion and sales of 32.24 billion, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7450 euros)