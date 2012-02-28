* Sees telecom sales down 10 pct in 2012
* Group sales seen down 1 pct in 2012
* 2011 net profit flat at 1.07 bln eur
PARIS, Feb 28 French conglomerate Bouygues
on Tuesday pledged to cut costs at its telecoms
business to help offset an expected 10 percent sales slide at
the unit in 2012 due in part to the arrival of fresh competition
in France.
Bouygues said that a planned cut in call termination rates
in France, which will have an impact of around 350 million euros
($469.82 million), and the growth of its "low-cost" offers sold
without phone subsidies and contracts will hit telecom sales, in
addition to the recent launch of a mobile competitor in France.
"In this context, a cost savings plan will have to be
implemented," Bouygues said in a statement.
Bouygues said group sales were expected to decline 1 percent
in 2012.
France has been locked in a mobile price war since
mid-January, when Iliad's Free Mobile launched its
ultra low-cost mobile offers, leading France Telecom to
lose 201,000 customers to date.
Some analysts predict that France Telecom, Vivendi and
Bouygues will all become structurally less profitable as Iliad
takes market share in the coming years.
Sales at the construction business, which includes large
public works, real estate and road building unit Colas
, are instead expected to grow this year due to a
strong order book.
"The economic and financial environment is uncertain, but
there are many significant projects in negotiation," Bouygues
said.
Bouygues Construction is expected to grow 2 percent in 2012,
while Colas' sales are forecast to rise 1 percent compared with
2011.
Net profit in 2011 was flat at 1.07 billion euros, while
sales rose 5 percent to 32.70 billion euros, beating a Reuters
poll of 1.05 billion for net profit and 32.24 billion for sales.
The company is paying a dividend of 1.60 euros a share for
2011.
Bouygues shares, which have lost around 27 percent of their
value in the last year, closed at 24.39 euros before the release
of the full-year results, giving the company a market
capitalisation of 7.44 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)