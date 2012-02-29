* Targets 300 mln euros in cost savings in 2012

* Telecom unit lost 134,000 mobile customers to Free

By Elena Berton and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, Feb 29 The telecom unit of French conglomerate Bouygues seeks to cut costs by 300 million ($402.71 million) this year to offset shrinking sales as the arrival of a new low-cost rival is luring away customers.

France has been locked in a mobile price war since mid-January, when Iliad's Free Mobile service launched low-priced mobile offers and prompted rivals to cut prices on some of their offers to compete with the new market entrant.

Still, the revamped pricing has not stopped customers from switching to cheaper offers.

Bouygues Telecom has lost 159,000 mobile customers between Dec. 31 and Feb.15, with 134,000 opting going to Free Mobile, Chief Executive Olivier Roussat told reporters on Wednesday.

France Telecom has lost 201,000 customers to date, with around 40 percent switching to Free.

Bouygues said a planned cut in call termination rates in France, with an estimated impact of some 350 million euros, as well as the growth of its "low-cost" offers sold without phone subsidies and contracts, would also hit telecom sales.

In its full-year earnings release on Tuesday, Bouygues said it expected telecom sales to decline 10 percent in 2012.

($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Editing by Caroline Jacobs)