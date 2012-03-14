Travel website TripAdvisor's revenue misses estimates
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
PARIS, March 14 French construction and telecoms group Bouygues SA has lost the libel case it launched late last year against satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine, according to court documents released on Wednesday.
The company had sought 9 million euros ($11.8 million) in damages as part of its libel action against the paper for its report on alleged irregularities with Bouygues' award of a 3.5 billion euro contract to build a new headquarters, dubbed the "French Pentagon," for the defence ministry in Paris. .
A spokesman for Bouygues confirmed the ruling but declined to comment on whether the company plans to appeal.
Le Canard Enchaine had reported Bouygues received details of the project before other interested companies and that prosecutors had opened an inquiry into possible corruption.
Bouygues said at the time no inquiry had been initiated against it and no employees were summoned or questioned as part of an investigation. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Additional reporting by Thierry Leveque; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 15 TripAdvisor Inc's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates, hurt by lower display advertisements on its webistes and a fall in subscription revenue.
MADRID, Feb 15 Spanish dock workers on Wednesday called off a planned three-day strike next week after the government said it would delay plans to reform the sector and instead open talks with the unions.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 15 Charlie Munger, the billionaire vice chairman of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said some of U.S. President Donald Trump's ideas may prove constructive for the country, tempering comments a year ago suggesting that his fellow Republican was not morally qualified for the White House.