* Raises 2012 sales target by 300 mln eur to 32.7 bln

* Bouygues Telecom lost 379,000 mobile customers in Q1

* 1st-qtr net profit rises 3 pct to 35 mln eur

* Sales rise 4 pct to 6.99 bln eur (Adds financial details, CFO comments, closing share price)

By Elena Berton

PARIS, May 15 France's Bouygues SA raised its group sales forecast for 2012 on Tuesday after strong construction business helped lift first-quarter earnings and despite increased competition at its telecom business.

Still, the company's telecom unit felt the impact from the ultra-low-cost offers of rival Iliad's Free Mobile, losing a total of 379,000 mobile customers in the quarter, or around 3.5 percent of its customer base.

The group confirmed sales at Bouygues Telecom would contract by 10 percent this year, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to shrink by 250 million euros ($319.37 million), due in part to the arrival of fresh competition at home.

The company has embarked on a 300 million-euro cost-cutting plan which will start to have an impact in 2013.

PRICE WAR

France has been locked in a mobile price war since mid-January, when Free launched its low-cost offers, luring customers away from its three larger competitors.

Iliad has signed up 2.6 million customers to take 3.7 percent of the market, a pace unprecedented among new mobile entrants in Europe.

Beyond offering lower prices, Free Mobile also established a different business model than its larger rivals - customers pay for their own mobiles and can leave whenever they want, forgoing the traditional handset subsidies that operators offer for smartphones with one- or two-year contracts.

Rival Vivendi felt the pain from the low-cost mobile operator in the first quarter as telecoms unit SFR lost 620,000 mobile clients and saw a 7 percent decline in mobile service revenue.

France Telecom has lost 615,000 clients - about 2 percent of its total in France.

Bouygues has responded by launching its own low-cost, subsidy-free brand, B&YOU, as a way to match Free's prices without cannibalising its traditional customer base.

It has also acquired the fledgling Darty Telecom business from Kesa Electricals as part of a deal that would distribute Bouygues' telecom offers through Darty retail electronics stores in France.

STRONG ORDERS

Bouygues' group net profit in the three months to March 31 rose 3 percent to 35 million euros ($44.7 million), while sales increased by 4 percent to 6.99 billion, lifted by strong order intake at its construction and property development units, beating an average estimate of 6.61 billion euros from a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

The order book for the construction business stood at 27 billion euros at the end of March, up 13 percent year-on-year, Bouygues said.

But the group's current operating profit shrank by 46 percent to 82 million euros in the first quarter, reflecting the weaker performance of telecoms.

"On the basis of first-quarter results, the 2012 sales target has been raised by 300 million euros to 32.7 billion euros, the same level as in 2011," Bouygues said in a statement.

"In the coming months, trends remain extremely favourable for the commercial construction business, which has led us to upgrade our 2012 sales," Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien told reporters.

Bouygues had previously forecast a 1 percent sales drop in 2012.

Shares in Bouygues, which have lost around 39 percent of their value in the last year, closed down 1.7 percent at 20.00 euros before the release of the first-quarter earnings, giving the company a market capitalisation of 6.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7828 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by James Regan and Matthew Lewis)