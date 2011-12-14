* CEO denies corruption in 'French Pentagon' contract

* CEO says unaffected by crisis so far - Les Echos (Adds CEO comments from Les Echos interview)

PARIS Dec 14 French construction, media and telecom group Bouygues has not been hit by the crisis so far and is confident about prospects for next year, Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told Les Echos in an interview released on Wednesday.

The economic situation remains good, with high quality orders abroad and no slowdown in France, the CEO said.

"Based on our order book and property sales carried out this year, which will turn into revenue next year, we are very confident and calm about 2012," the paper quoted the CEO as saying. "Beyond that, who can predict how 2013 will be? Not me.

"But no, we are not affected by the crisis for now."

The French conglomerate lifted its 2011 sales target slightly last month thanks to a buoyant order intake at its construction business after posting forecast-beating third-quarter results.

Earlier this month, a judicial source told Reuters French prosecutors were investigating allegations of corruption and favouritism in awarding Bouygues a contract to build a new complex for France's armed forces.

Bouygues' CEO denied the company had been involved in any corruption, adding that the French prosecutor had told the company's lawyers Bouygues was not involved. An internal investigation also found no wrongdoing, he said.

"These insinuations are untruthful and false," the CEO told the newspaper.

The contract to build the complex to house various branches of the armed forces, dubbed the French Pentagon, was valued at 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion), according to satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine, which first reported on the probe.

Bouygues' CEO said the company planned to sue Le Canard Enchaine for defamation. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)