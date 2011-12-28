* Seeks 9 mln euros in damages

Confirms report in Le Canard Enchaine

PARIS Dec 28 French construction and telecoms group Bouygues on Wednesday said it was seeking 9 million euros ($11.76 million) in damages as part of its libel action against Le Canard Enchaine, confirming a report by the French satirical weekly.

Bouygues launched legal proceedings against Le Canard Enchaine on Dec. 20 for its report on alleged irregularities with the group's award of a 3.5-billion-euro contract to build a "French pentagon" for the defence ministry in Paris. .

Construction work is to start in Feb. 2012 and end in 2014.

Le Canard Enchaine reported Bouygues received details of the project before other interested companies and prosecutors opened an inquiry into possible corruption.

Bouygues said no inquiry had been initiated against it and no employees were summoned or questioned as part of an investigation.

