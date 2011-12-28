* Seeks 9 mln euros in damages
PARIS Dec 28 French construction and
telecoms group Bouygues on Wednesday said it was
seeking 9 million euros ($11.76 million) in damages as part of
its libel action against Le Canard Enchaine, confirming a report
by the French satirical weekly.
Bouygues launched legal proceedings against Le Canard
Enchaine on Dec. 20 for its report on alleged irregularities
with the group's award of a 3.5-billion-euro contract to build a
"French pentagon" for the defence ministry in Paris.
Construction work is to start in Feb. 2012 and end in 2014.
Le Canard Enchaine reported Bouygues received details of the
project before other interested companies and prosecutors opened
an inquiry into possible corruption.
Bouygues said no inquiry had been initiated against it and
no employees were summoned or questioned as part of an
investigation.
