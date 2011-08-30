* H1 results postponed to Aug. 31 at 0500 GMT
* Financial transaction will be announced with earnings
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Aug 30 Telecoms, media and construction
group Bouygues on Tuesday postponed the publication of
its first-half results to Wednesday morning when it plans to
announce a financial transaction.
"Due to the concomitant announcement of a financial
transaction, Bouygues will release its first-half 2011 sale and
earnings on Wednesday 31 August at 7am before the Paris stock
market opens," the company said in a statement.
Bouygues was due to report first-half earnings at 1545 GMT
Tuesday.
An analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity said the
announcement was surprising, given that the group's road
construction unit Colas reported first-half results on Tuesday
as scheduled. He suggested the transaction might involve
Bouygues stake in broadcaster TF1 or its 31 percent stake in
French power and transport engineering company Alstom .
A spokesman for Alstom declined to comment. A TF1 spokesman
said it had no information to provide.
Bouygues shares closed up 1.52 percent at 23.08 euros,
giving the company a market capitalisation of 8.45 billion euros
($12.25 billion).
(Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)
($1=.6897 Euro)