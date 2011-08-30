* H1 results postponed to Aug. 31 at 0500 GMT

* Financial transaction will be announced with earnings

By Elena Berton

PARIS, Aug 30 Telecoms, media and construction group Bouygues on Tuesday postponed the publication of its first-half results to Wednesday morning when it plans to announce a financial transaction.

"Due to the concomitant announcement of a financial transaction, Bouygues will release its first-half 2011 sale and earnings on Wednesday 31 August at 7am before the Paris stock market opens," the company said in a statement.

Bouygues was due to report first-half earnings at 1545 GMT Tuesday.

An analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity said the announcement was surprising, given that the group's road construction unit Colas reported first-half results on Tuesday as scheduled. He suggested the transaction might involve Bouygues stake in broadcaster TF1 or its 31 percent stake in French power and transport engineering company Alstom .

A spokesman for Alstom declined to comment. A TF1 spokesman said it had no information to provide.

Bouygues shares closed up 1.52 percent at 23.08 euros, giving the company a market capitalisation of 8.45 billion euros ($12.25 billion).

(Reporting by Elena Berton and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

($1=.6897 Euro)