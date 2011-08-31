* Shares jump over 16 percent
* Buyback represents 11.7 pct of share capital
* CFO says share buyback a one-off operation
* 2011 sales target slightly upgraded to 32 bln eur
* H1 net falls 27 pct to 391 mln eur, above poll avg 348 mln
(Updates share price, adds details)
By Elena Berton
PARIS, Aug 31 French conglomerate Bouygues
moved to address the sharp fall in its share price on
Wednesday with a planned 1.25 billion euro ($1.81 billion) share
buyback programme, sending the stock higher.
The telecoms, media and construction group also tweaked its
sales target for the year higher after a 4 percent increase in
first-half sales as its construction unit returned to growth.
Bouygues shares have fallen around 26 percent in the last
three months on concerns about the impact of the global economic
slowdown on its construction unit and increasing competition in
the mobile telecoms market.
As a result, the company's market capitalisation has shrunk
to around 8.4 billion euros, below the group's shareholders
equity of 9 billion euros at the end of June.
At 1217 GMT, Bouygues was the best-performing stock on the
CAC-40 index , up 16.87 percent at 26.99 euros.
Bouygues's plan to support its share price and lift earnings
per share was seen as a positive signal on the market, sparking
hopes of more buybacks by companies, and sending the STOXX
construction and materials sector up 3.4 percent,
strongly outperforming the broad market.
Bouygues' larger rival Vinci and Vivendi
, the telecom and entertainment group, said on Wednesday
that they are not planning share buybacks.
The move also signals that Bouygues is set to favour
internal growth over acquisitions in the absence of interesting
targets, as indicated by Chief Executive Officer Martin
Bouygues.
Speaking at a press conference, he ruled out any plans for
large mergers or acquisitions, dismissing speculation of
possible interest in French cable operator Numericable.
Bouygues' buyback might boost earnings per share by 11
percent if all shareholders take up the offer, which is due to
be voted at a meeting on Oct. 10.
The repurchase covers 11.7 percent of the company's capital
and will be made at 30 euros per share, representing a premium
of 30 percent on the closing price of 23.07 euros on Tuesday,
Bouygues said on Wednesday.
Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien told reporters on a
conference call that Bouygues would finance the operation,
expected to be a one-off, through its own resources, which total
8 billion euros.
"This proposal benefits all of our shareholders," Martin
Bouygues said in a statement. "It is good financial management
and does not alter our industrial strategy."
The company also slightly upgraded its sales target for 2011
to 32 billion euros from 31.9 billion as it reported a 27
percent fall in first-half net profit to 391 million euros from
532 million a year earlier.
The decline in net profit, which beat an average of 348
million in a Reuters poll of four analysts, reflected a lower
contribution from Bouygues' 31 percent stake in power and
transport engineering company Alstom .
The group reported a 4 percent increase in first-half sales
to 15.2 billion euros as the construction business returned to
growth.
Speaking on the sidelines of the press conference, Martin
Bouygues said there could be opportunities for its construction
unit in Libya as part of the country's reconstruction
after the end of Muammar Gaddafi's 42 year old rule.
($1=.6897 Euro)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jon Loades-Carter)