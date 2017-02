PARIS Feb 15 A Bouygues-led consortium has secured a contract worth 575 million euros ($755.03 million) to build a new law-courts complex in Paris, the construction company said on Wednesday.

The building, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, will unite five facilities currently spread around the capital in a single location in the Batignolles neighbourhood.

Construction will begin in summer 2013, and will last three and a half years.

($1 = 0.7616 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)