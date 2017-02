PARIS Aug 31 Telecoms, media and construction group Bouygues (BOUY.PA) said it will buy back up to 11.7 percent of its share capital for 1.25 billion euros ($1.81 billion) in response to the recent sharp fall in its share price.

The company also reported a 27 percent decline in first-half net profit to 391 million euros on Wednesday, but beat an average of 348 million in a Reuters poll of four analysts. ($1=.6897 Euro) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)