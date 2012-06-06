PARIS, June 6 France's Bouygues said on Wednesday that together with joint venture partner China Harbour, it had won a 1.25 billion euros construction contract in Hong Kong.

Bouygues said in a statement that its share of the contract is 607 million euros.

The contract covers the completion of the first section of the bridge between Hong Kong and the cities of Zhuhai and Macao

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)