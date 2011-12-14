Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
PARIS Dec 14 French construction and telecom group Bouygues has not been hit by the crisis so far and is confident about prospects for next year, Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told Les Echos in an interview released on Wednesday.
"Based on our order book and property sales carried out this year, which will turn into revenue next year, we are very confident and calm about 2012," the paper quoted the CEO as saying. "Beyond that, who can predict how 2013 will be? Not me."
"But no, we are not affected by the crisis for now."
The CEO also denied that the company had been involved in any corruption after winning a contract to build a new complex for France's armed forces, adding that the French prosecutor had said Bouygues was not involved.
"These insinuations are untruthful and false," the CEO told the newspaper. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.