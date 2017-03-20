(Corrects spelling of Bouygues in the first paragraph)

PARIS, March 20 Bouygues Telecom plans to invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2017, 1.1 billion in 2018 and less than 1 billion in 2019, Chief Executive Olivier Roussat told journalists on Monday.

Roussat said the firm planned to maintain an aggressive pricing policy in the fibre-optic segment of the market and said half of the investment he referred to would be in fixed-line infrastructure. ($1 = 0.9299 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Laurence Frost)