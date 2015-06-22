PARIS, June 22 The French government will scrutinise the impact in terms of employment and investment of Altice's offer to buy Bouygues Telecom, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday.

"(Economy Minister) Emmanuel Macron will indeed seek to ensure there are neither social consequences, nor loss of employment, but especially that we keep our goals in terms of development," Valls told BFM TV. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)