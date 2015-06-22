Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, June 22 The French government will scrutinise the impact in terms of employment and investment of Altice's offer to buy Bouygues Telecom, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday.
"(Economy Minister) Emmanuel Macron will indeed seek to ensure there are neither social consequences, nor loss of employment, but especially that we keep our goals in terms of development," Valls told BFM TV. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by John Irish)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order