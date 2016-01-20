PARIS Jan 20 The European commission will play no part in the screening of any tie-up between Orange and Bougyues' telecom division, leaving the issue to France's competition authority, according to three sources close to the matter.

"There's no doubt about it any more," one source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The competition review of the possible deal is crucial, as Orange, which is in talks to buy Bouygues Telecom in exchange for cash and shares, is the number one telecommunications operator in France.

It would be be the first time in Europe that the leading telecommunications operator in a domestic market buys one of its smaller competitors.

