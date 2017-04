PARIS, April 1 France's No 1 telecoms operator Orange confirmed on Friday it had ended negotiations to take over smaller rival Bouygues Telecom and create the country's biggest telecoms group.

"After in-depth discussions, the Board of Directors of Orange has concluded that an agreement regarding a possible consolidation with Bouygues Telecom has not been reached," the state-controlled group said in a statement. (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by David Evans)