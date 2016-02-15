PARIS Feb 15 French telecoms group Orange denied on Monday that any deal had been reached to divide up Bouygues Telecom assets after weekend press reports that a preliminary agreement could be presented on Tuesday when Orange publishes full-year earnings.

"Following various press rumours, Orange categorically denies that any agreement has been reached on a plan to share Bouygues Telecom assets or on their valuation," an Orange spokesman said.

"Discussions are continuing between the various parties."

French weekly le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday that Orange was in intense talks with the two other French telecom operators - Free and Numericable-SFR - over the weekend with a view to selling them parts of Bouygues' assets to win antitrust approval to buy Bouygues Telecom. (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, writing by James Regan, editing by Alister Doyle)