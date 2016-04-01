(Recasts with Bouygues-French government stand-off, adds details)

By Mathieu Rosemain and Sophie Sassard

PARIS/LONDON, April 1 Merger talks between Orange and Bouygues Telecom are hung up on a stand-off between billionaire Martin Bouygues and French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron about the clout the businessman would gain in the former state monopoly if a deal is reached, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The confrontation could represent a big stumbling block for the cash-and-shares deal, estimated to be worth 10 billion euros ($11 billion), the sources said.

The tie-up would make construction and media group Bouygues, led by Martin Bouygues, the second-biggest shareholder of Orange after the French state, whose 23 percent stake would be diluted.

That prospect is raising questions about the role Bouygues would want to play in Orange after completion of the deal. Macron does not want to be perceived as having let Bouygues gain control of the telecoms operator, one source said.

The French Economy Ministry has asked Bouygues to accept capping its potential stake in Orange for seven years, under a so-called standstill clause, and accept giving up for 10 years the double-voting rights Bouygues would get as a long-term investor in Orange, another source said.

Bouygues refuses these demands, which would prevent it gaining greater influence in Orange, sources said.

The French Economy ministry, Bouygues and Orange declined to comment.

Bouygues said in February it aimed to acquire a 15 percent-stake in Orange. It has reached an agreement for a potential initial stake of 12 percent via a reserved capital increase that would be completed by an acquisition of additional shares on the market, sources said.

The eventual stake that Bouygues would have in Orange after the tie-up isn't yet fixed, Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said at an event in Bordeaux, southwest France, on Friday.

Richard said there was no particular stumbling block to the acquisition of Bouygues' telecoms unit, but that certain legal and financial aspects needed to be resolved.

The value of Bouygues Telecom's assets that would need to be sold to French rivals Iliad and SFR to ease competition concerns does not represent a major problem at this stage, Richard added.

Rather, the sharing of the financial risks tied to the execution of the deal is one of the main issues currently being discussed, he said.

The boards of Orange and Bouygues set Sunday as the new deadline to make a decision on the deal. They independently met on Wednesday, but concluded negotiations were not sufficiently advanced. ($1 = 0.8781 euros)