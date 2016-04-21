PARIS, April 21 Longstanding Bouygues chief Martin Bouygues, also a major shareholder in the industrial company, said on Thursday he would propose a succession plan over the coming months.

Bouygues will be 64 in May. He and his family hold a stake of over 20 percent in the telecoms to construction conglomerate.

He was speaking at the company's annual shareholders' meeting. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Michel Rose)