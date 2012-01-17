PARIS Jan 17 Bouygues Construction, part
of French conglomerate Bouygues, is to set up a
joint-venture in Qatar, which is to host the 2022 soccer World
Cup.
"We confirm the creation of a co-enterprise with a Qatari
company," the spokesman said, referring to a newspaper report in
France's Les Echos on Tuesday.
"The Qatari company will take 51 percent in this
co-enterprise ... the company is being registered and its
composition should be official in the next days," he said.
Qatar is committed to investing $20-$25 billion in tourism
infrastructure development ahead of the soccer tournament, the
head of its state-run tourism authority told Reuters in August.
Bouygues Batiment International, the international arm of
Bouygues Construction, needs to tie up with a Qatari group to be
able to participate in any tender offers, Les Echos said.
In Qatar, BBI is building the Barwa Financial District in
Doha, a 700,000 square metre real estate complex.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier.
Editing by Jane Merriman)