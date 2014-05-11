PARIS May 11 French telecoms operator Bouygues Telecom may lay off more than 20 percent of its workforce after failing in its bid to take over rival SFR, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Sunday.

Unions fear that up to 2,000 jobs are on the line out of 9,000 at the group, although no announcement is expected before European Parliament elections on May 25, the daily said in an excerpt from its edition for Monday.

Bouygues failed in March to win a takeover battle for Vivendi's telecoms business SFR, losing out to rival Numericable. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)