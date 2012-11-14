PARIS Nov 14 French construction-to-media group Bouygues has not seen any deterioration in order intake for its construction business, Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien said on Wednesday.

"As far as construction, infrastructure and road building are concerned we cannot say that today we see actual signs of deterioration," Marien told reporters.

Marien said customers were awarding fewer large projects but that plans for several smaller projects were still going ahead. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)