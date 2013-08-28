Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Aug 28 Bouygues has won a 1.15 billion euro ($1.54 billion) contract to build a 4.2-kilometre undersea road tunnel in Hong Kong, the French construction-to-telecom conglomerate said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elena Berton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)