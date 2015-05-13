* Q1 sales 6.73 bln euros, down 2 pct

* Q1 current operating loss 194 mln euros

* Full-year outlook confirmed

* CFO says no consolidation talks with other telecom operators (Recasts with CFO call, shares, analyst comment)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, May 13 French conglomerate Bouygues reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly operating loss, helped by a robust construction business abroad and improving trends at its loss-making telecoms arm, which is viewed as a takeover target.

The family-controlled group, which also builds roads and owns TF1, France's biggest private broadcater, confirmed its full-year targets on Wednesday.

It reiterated that in an economic and competitive environment that would remain challenging in France in 2015, all its businesses would aim to return to growth in 2016.

Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien said Bouygues Telecom, France's third-largest mobile operator, could succeed on its own despite a price war sparked by low-cost player Iliad's arrival in the mobile market in 2012.

"The strategy that we conduct ... is a stand-alone strategy which we think gave rather encouraging results in the first quarter," he said.

"I confirm there are no (consolidation) talks of any kind with any (telecom) operator," he added.

The price war has fuelled speculation of a deal, with Altice , owner of number two player Numericable-SFR <NUME.PA, saying it would be the natural buyer of Bouygues Telecom.

Group first-quarter revenue fell 2 percent to 6.73 billion euros ($7.57 billion), while the current operating loss deepened to 194 million euros from 178 million the same time last year.

According to the median forecast in a company-provided poll of nine analysts, Bouygues was expected to post sales of 6.53 billion euros and a current operating loss of 275 million.

Bouygues reiterated its February forecast for stable 2015 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Bouygues Telecom.

At 0925 GMT, Bouygues shares were up 2.9 percent, outperforming the CAC-40 index of Frech blue chips.

"This morning's results reveal strong underlying performance from international construction activities and solid trend improvement in telecoms," Jefferies analysts said.

Improving trends notably included a stabilisation of Bouygues Telecom's EBITDA at 118 million euros as the effect of price cuts was offset by cost savings.

The unit also added 96,000 fixed-line phone customers and 152,000 mobile customers in the quarter.

In construction and road-building, which account for around two thirds of revenue, Bouygues said it had seen orders fall 17 percent in France, offset by a 60 percent rise abroad.

In France, building, civil works and roads activity remained tough but residential property was benefiting from a gradual return of private investors. The group said it was looking for an upturn in French construction orders next year.

Data on Wednesday showed the French economy growing at its fastest pace in two years. (Editing by James Regan and Mark Potter)