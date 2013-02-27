PARIS Feb 27 Bouygues said on Wednesday that 2012 net profit slumped 41 percent to 633 million euros ($827 million), reflecting a tough mobile telecoms market and a challenging economy.

The French construction-to-telecom conglomerate, however, said 2012 sales exceeded its initial target, rising 3 percent to 33.5 billion euros, compared with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll average of 33.3 billion. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)