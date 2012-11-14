PARIS Nov 14 French construction-to-media group Bouygues on Wednesday upgraded its 2012 sales target as buoyant construction business offset lower profitability at its telecom unit in the third quarter.

Net profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell 29 percent to 286 million euros ($364 million), reflecting tough competition in France for Bouygues Telecom.

Sales in the period rose 7 percent, as the construction business continued to grow in France and international markets. ($1 = 0.7856 euros)