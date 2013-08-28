Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Aug 28 Bouygues said group sales this year could be down slightly or flat compared with 2012 as the conglomerate cut its revenue goal for its struggling telecom unit.
Second-quarter net profit declined 5 percent to 230 million euros ($308 million), while sales in the period were flat at 8.5 billion, the group said. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)