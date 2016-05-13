PARIS May 13 French construction-to-media conglomerate Bouygues said its current operating loss narrowed in a first quarter that saw the first signs of stabilisation in the French construction market and improving trends at its telecoms arm.

Bouygues, which last month ended talks to sell its telecoms unit to market leader Orange, said Bouygues Telecom's performance "validated" the strategic choices it had made.

Bouygues reiterated the group should continue to improve its profitability in 2016.

The family-controlled Bouygues group, which also builds roads and owns France's biggest private broadcaster TF1 , said first-quarter revenue declined 3 percent to 6.534 billion euros ($7.43 billion), while the current operating loss narrowed to 140 million euros from a loss of 194 million a year earlier.

According to a ThomsonReuters poll of 12 analysts, median forecasts for Bouygues had given quarterly sales of 6.48 billion euros and a current operating loss of 172 million. ($1 = 0.8792 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Laurence Frost and Michel Rose)