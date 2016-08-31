PARIS Aug 31 French construction-to-media conglomerate Bouygues named two new deputy CEOs on Wednesday as Chairman and CEO Martin Bouygues, group head since 1989, prepared his succession.

Family-controlled Bouygues also reiterated its pledge to improve its profitability this year after first-half earnings were boosted by an improved performance at its telecom arm.

Bouygues, which also builds roads and owns France's biggest private TV broadcaster TF1, said first-half current operating profit rose 73.1 percent to 206 million euros ($229.61 million) from 119 million a year earlier. Sales declined 3 percent to 14.669 billion euros.

According to a Bouygues poll of 11 analysts, median forecasts included first-half sales of 14.797 billion euros and current operating profit of 174 million.

($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)