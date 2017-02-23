BRIEF-COAI says Gopal Vittal re-elected as chairman
* Gopal Vittal, managing director & chief executive officer (India and South Asia) of Bharti Airtel Ltd was re-elected as the chairman of COAI
PARIS Feb 23 French conglomerate Bouygues said on Thursday that improved profitability at its telecoms unit helped it deliver a forecast-beating operating profit last year despite lower sales, and it predicted a further rise in group profitability for 2017.
The robust performance at the telecoms business, France's third-biggest mobile operator, which Bouygues failed to merge with market leader Orange last year, is likely to further reassure it that the unit can thrive on its own at a time of renewed speculation about possible sector consolidation.
The family-controlled group, which also builds roads and owns TF1, France's biggest private broadcaster, said current operating profit reached 1.121 billion euros ($1.2 billion) last year, against 941 million in 2015.
Sales reached 31.738 billion euros, down 2 percent from a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters were predicting operating profit of 1.054 billion euros on sales of 31.673 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9473 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
NEW YORK, June 16 The largecap technology sector is expected to see a bump in its growth weighting when index provider Russell Investments completes the annual refresh of its benchmarks next Friday, a move that could lift tech shares targetted in the rejig.